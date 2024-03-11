Shillong, Mar 11 (PTI) Meghalaya Police on Monday arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in planting and detonating an IED at the disputed Punjabi Lane area here on March 9. One person was injured in the blast.

The two have been identified as Tarson Lymba and Ebakordor Nongpluh, police said.

Lymba, 58, who is a member of the Hynniewtrep National Youth Front (HNYF), was arrested from Dawki in West Jaintia Hills district and Nongpluh, 26, was picked up from Shillong, SP Rituraj Ravi said.

The modus operandi of the blast bore resemblance to the blasts in the past which were triggered by the outlawed HNLC, the SP said, adding that none had come forward to claim responsibility for it.

A suo motu FIR has been registered at the Sadar PS for further investigation into the matter under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Explosive Substances Act.

On Sunday, the government had announced a Rs 1 lakh reward for information related to the blast.

