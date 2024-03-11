Telangana Shocker: Couple Poisons Two Daughters in Mahabubabad, Flee From Village on Their Two-Wheeler; Probe On

Mahabubabad, March 11: At Seethampet village in Mahabubabad's Garla Mandal region on Saturday late night, March 9, a three-year-old girl and her eleven-month-old sister were poisoned by their parents. According to Garla police, both the sisters were found oozing froth on Sunday morning on March 10. Lohitha and Jashita, both passed away by the time police arrived at the scene. Police retrieved a bottle of pesticide and milk contaminated with it from the location.

The girls slept in their bedroom on Saturday night with their parents, Anil, who drives a tractor, and Devi, while Anil's father slept outside. Bengaluru Couple Kills Two Daughters, Later Dies by Suicide; Probe Underway.

Venkanna, the grocery store owner and father of Anil, visited the business early on Sunday morning. It was not until 10 am that Venkanna saw his son Anil had arrived at the business. Once at home, he discovered the two-wheeler was gone. There was no answer when he knocked on the door. His two grandchildren were unconscious, and foam was coming out of his mouth when he smashed down the door, called the neighbours, and entered the house. UP Shocker: Couple Commits Suicide by Consuming Poison After Wife’s Gang-Rape in Basti District, Two Arrested.

According to the police, there is a strong possibility that the couple were responsible for the deaths of their two daughters. The couple reportedly killed the children by poisoning them as they were concerned about the future of the girls. The sisters perished as a result of drinking the contaminated milk while the couple quickly escaped on their motorbike.

