New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Two people were arrested for allegedly firing over a dozen shots at a petrol pump in northeast Delhi's Gokalpuri area and injuring an employee, an officer said on Monday.

The assailants had fired more than a dozen shots. The pump supervisor was injured in the incident, he said.

Also Read | Delhi Pollution: Supreme Court Issues Circular Advising Its Staff To Wear Masks Due to Alarming Pollution Levels in City.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of November 15 and 16 when some bike-borne assailants arrived at a petrol pump in Gokalpuri and fired more than 16 shots, police said.

Ansul Rathi, who works as a supervisor at the petrol pump, was injured in the firing, they said.

Also Read | Cash, Liquor, Drugs Worth Over INR 1,000 Crore Seized by EC Ahead of Bypolls, Assembly Elections in Jharkhand and Maharashtra.

"A case was registered and an investigation was taken up to identify and arrest the shooters involved in the indiscriminate firing," the police officer said.

Police checked over 100 CCTV footage and captured the registration number of one motorcycle used in the crime. The owner of the motorcycle told the police that his friend, Rukmesh had borrowed his vehicle on November 15 for some personal work. He returned the vehicle on the same night around 11 pm with a broken number plate, the officer said.

"Multiple raids were conducted and two accused -- Rukmesh and Ankit -- were arrested. Further investigation is underway to nab the other accused," the officer added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)