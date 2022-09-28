Saharanpur, Sep 27 (PTI) Police have arrested two people in connection with an alleged sexual assault on a minor boy in a village under the Titron area of the district, a senior police official said.

The 15-year-old boy has been sent for a medical examination.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Suraj Rai said some children were playing when Fazil and Bashar reached there, lured a minor boy and took him to a nearby field, where they sexually assaulted him.

When the other children playing there did not find the boy, they went to a sugarcane field and found him lying unconscious.

Police reached the spot after getting information and sent the boy for a medical examination.

Following a complaint lodged by the boy's family members, a case was registered against Fazil and Bashar and they were arrested.

