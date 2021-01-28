Kaushambi (UP), Jan 28 (PTI) Two persons were arrested when they were illegally transporting bulls in a truck in the Saini area here, police said.

Driver Mohammad Aslam and Mohammad Waris were arrested for being involved in cattle smuggling, while the truck carrying the animals was seized, Superintendent of Police Abhinandan said.

Two other persons in the truck managed to escape, he added.

Police said of the 21 bulls in the truck, seven had died and three were injured.

