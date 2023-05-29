Mumbai, May 29 (PTI) Two persons were arrested with country-made pistols and cartridges on Juhu-Versova Link Road in suburban Mumbai, police said on Monday.

Based on a tip-off, the accused, both in their 20s, were nabbed with two country-made pistols and cartridges on Sunday, an official from DN Nagar police said.

The duo, who hail from Rajasthan, were living in Malwani area, he said.

While the accused don't have a criminal background, investigations are underway to find out how they had procured the weapons, the official said.

A case under relevant provisions of the Arms Act has been registered in this regard, he added.

