New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI): Two people sustained minor injuries in Delhi's Mohan Garden on Tuesday after a four-floor roof collapsed in Siddhatri Enclave, police said.

The roof collapsed due to incessant rain and the incident occurred under the Mohan Garden PS area in Dwarka district. No life-threatening injuries have been reported to the two injured, as they were shifted to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital for treatment.

Also Read | Mysuru Shocker: Man Kills Married Lover by Detonating Gelatin Stick in Her Mouth; Arrested.

"Two people sustained minor injuries when the roof of one room (old structure) on 4th floor at Siddhatri Enclave, Mohan Garden collapsed due to incessant rain under Mohan Garden PS area in Dwarka district. Both injured were shifted to DDU Hospital and discharged after treatment. No life-threatening injuries have been reported. Fracture on left forearm was sustained by one Subhash (30)," Delhi Police said in their statement.

Earlier this month, on August 15, six people died after the roof of a room at Dargah Sharif Patte Shah collapsed near Humayun's Tomb.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana To Be Stopped? Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Says Scheme Won’t Be Discontinued As Supriya Sule Alleges INR 4,800 Crore Scam.

The incident site, located near Humayun's Tomb, was quickly cordoned off to ensure safety and to facilitate rescue efforts.

The officials said that NDRF personnel conducted a search operation inside the dargah premises to check for any more people trapped under the debris.

Soon after the incident, Fire Department personnel and emergency responders also remained present at the scene to assist in operations. The area around the dargah remained sealed off as structural engineers and investigators examined the site.

On August 16, the Delhi Police registered a case of negligence against unknown persons in connection with the roof collapse at Dargah near Delhi's Humayun's Tomb that killed six people.

The FIR was registered under sections 290 (Negligent conduct with respect to pulling down, repairing or constructing buildings, etc.), 125 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 106 (Causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)