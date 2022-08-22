Kolkata, Aug 22 (PTI) Two construction workers were seriously injured in a blast that occurred as they were digging earth at a construction site in the city's Beliaghata area on Monday afternoon, a police officer said.

Prima facie, it seems a socket bomb buried under the soil went off as work was underway, he said.

The two injured, Tanmoy Pramanik and Loknath, are undergoing treatment at NRS Medical College and Hospital, the officer said, adding that one of them had his hand blown off in the incident.

"A socket bomb was probably buried under soil at the construction site in Sarkarbazar area. The matter is under investigation. Our forensic team is collecting evidence. We are talking to witnesses who were present there during the mishap around 2.30 pm," the officer added.

