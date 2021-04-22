Bardhaman (WB), Apr 21 (PTI) Two persons have been injured after a crude bomb exploded at a house in Ketugram assembly constituency in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district, which will go to polls on Thursday in the sixth phase of elections, police said.

The blast occurred at Chinispur village under Beru gram panchayat in Ketugram 1 block on Tuesday night.

Three persons, residents of the same village, were arrested in connection with the incident. A court in Katwa remanded them to police custody for seven days.

A villager who lodged a complaint with the police claimed that bombs were being made at that house.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural), Dhruba Das, said that three firearms and materials used for making bombs have been recovered from the spot.

The BJP candidate of Ketugram Constituency, Anadi Ghosh, claimed that the Trinamool Congress workers were behind the incident as they are trying to create trouble in the area.

TMC nominee from the constituency Sheikh Shahnawaz denied the charge and said that no party workers were involved in the incident.

