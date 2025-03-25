Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 25 (ANI): Two people sustained injuries after an LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) cylinder exploded at an illegal gas refilling center in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Tuesday, an official said.

The incident occurred at a factory-like shop located within the jurisdiction of Azad Nagar police station limits in the city at around 11 am on Tuesday. Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and sent the injured to the hospital.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, Zone-1), Vinod Kumar Meena said, "Today, we received information that a blast occurred at a factory-like place in Azad Nagar police station area at around 11 am. Acting on it, when we reached the location, we found that one Ghanshyam Yadav owned a factory-like shop outside his house where the illegal refilling of gas cylinders was being conducted. He used to refill small cylinders from a big LPG cylinder. During the gas refilling, the incident happened. Two people have been injured in the incident, and they have been admitted to the hospital."

The officer further said that the food department team was called to the spot, and a case was registered against the accused, Ghanshyam. Additionally, 17 gas cylinders were recovered from the spot.

Meanwhile, Indore Collector Asheesh Singh said that the district administration would work seriously to monitor the illegal gas refilling stations and ensure that no illegal refilling of cylinders would be conducted in the city.

"Our food department team constantly monitored the gas cylinders and took action against illegal refilling stations in the city. We had taken action against those doing illegal gas refilling and also imposed NSA (National Security Act) in an attempt of black marketing. We will seriously work in the future as well. We will ensure that only commercial cylinders should be used for commercial purposes, and no illegal refilling of cylinders should be conducted," Collector Singh said. (ANI)

