New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested two of jailed gangster Hashim Baba's close associates, including Anwar Chacha, alleged mastermind in the murder of gym owner Nadir Shah in September last year, police sources said on Wednesday.

Chacha was arrested by the Special Cell in connection with the murder, which took place in South Delhi's Greater Kailash-1 in September last year. In a parallel operation, Asif Batla was arrested in a case registered under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) at the Gokulpuri police station, police sources said.

According to investigators, both individuals were key operatives in Hashim Baba's gang and were considered major threats to law and order in the capital. Police are now questioning them in relation to several past incidents of violence, surveillance operations, and other sensitive matters involving the gang.

Police sources said that the gang's activities were being directed by Hashim Baba from the Mandoli Jail, where he is lodged as an undertrial. His name has also surfaced in connection with the planning of Nadir Shah's killing, among other serious offences.

Senior police officials revealed that Chacha and other gang members allegedly coerced witnesses into altering their statements during a hearing at the Karkardooma court. A separate case for influencing witnesses was registered on March 31, 2025, based on this incident, sources said.

