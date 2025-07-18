Hazaribag, July 18 (PTI) Two persons were killed and 13 others injured in lightning strikes in different parts of Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on Friday, an official said.

Lightning strikes were reported from various parts of the district, including Katkamsandi and Lupung area, between 3 pm and 5 pm, the official said.

Also Read | PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 20th Installment Date: Eligible Farmers To Receive INR 2000 Into Their Bank Accounts on This Date, Know Steps To Check Your Name in Beneficiary List.

Heavy rain coupled with lightning lashed the district and a man and woman working in the paddy field were killed, while over a dozen sustained serious injuries. All the injured were brought to Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital for treatment, where their condition is stated to be serious, the official said.

Sub-Divisional Officer (Barhi), Johan Tudu, said those killed in lightning strike in Barkatha will be given compensation as per the provisions of the government.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: 6 Bodies of Naxals Recovered in Ongoing Encounter With Security Forces in Narayanpur.

Hazaribag recorded rainfall of 30 mm between 3 pm and 5 pm.

Deputy Commissioner Hazaribag, Shashi Prakash Singh, directed all SDOs to find out the details of the casualties due to lightning so that suitable compensation can be paid to the victims.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)