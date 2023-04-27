Bulandshahr (UP), Apr 27 (PTI) Two men were killed and another was injured when their car crashed into a divider and overturned in Arnia here on Thursday, police said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Yagya Datta Sharma said, "Three people travelling in a car were headed to Aligarh from Meerut. The vehicle hit a divider near Raunda and overturned."

While Sarvesh (35) and Arshad (31) died on the spot, the third occupant, Sahnawaz, suffered serious injuries and is undergoing treatment, the SHO added.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and a case has been lodged, police said.

