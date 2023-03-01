Thane, Mar 1 (PTI) Two persons were killed and one was injured in two road accidents in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Wednesday.

A car hit an electric pole after its driver lost control over the wheels in Manpada area of Ghodbunder Road in Thane city at around 3.45 am on Wednesday, local civic body's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant said.

After being alerted, police, RDMC team and fire personnel rushed to the spot and pulled the two car occupants out of the vehicle. They were rushed to a hospital where one person, identified as Padam Mengani (25), a resident of Mulund in neighbouring Mumbai, was declared brought dead, he said.

The other person was admitted to the hospital for treatment, the official said.

In another accident, a pedestrian, Afsar Sheikh, was killed after being knocked down by a speeding car in Ulhasnagar township at around 1 am on Tuesday, an official from central police station in Ulhasnagar said.

The car then hit a tree, he said.

The car occupants, who were inebriated, tried to run away, but some people chased them and caught hold of the driver and handed him over to police, the official said.

The body of the victim was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem.

The police have registered a case against the arrested person under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act, the official said.

