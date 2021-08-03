Kota (Raj), Aug 3 (PTI) Two men died while another went missing as their car fell into an overflowing pond in Rajasthan's quota on Tuesday, police said.

Five people were travelling in the car when the accident took place on the Kota-Itawa mega highway near Dhanwa village under the Sultanpur police station.

Two of the five friends somehow managed to swim out of the pond while the search operation for the person, identified as Keshav, is still underway.

The dead were identified as Pawan Dhakad (30) and Pankaj Suman (26), police said.

Sub-Inspector Vijendra Singh said five friends from Kishanganj village were returning home by car after celebrating Pawan Dhakad's birthday when around 2 am, the car driver lost balance in an attempt to save a stray cattle.

The car overturned and plunged into a roadside pond overflowing due to rain.

Pawan and Pankaj were killed on the spot while Keshav went missing.

Prashant (18) and Anup (19) somehow managed to swim out of it, he added.

Police handed over the bodies to family members after autopsy while the search operation by the SDRF is underway to trace the missing man.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)