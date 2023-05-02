New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): Delhi Police Special Cell on Tuesday arrested two criminals belonging to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang following an encounter between the criminals and the police team in Rohini area.

Delhi Police received information about the arrival of two wanted criminals near the Japanese Park in Rohini. Following this, the Special Cell laid a trap to catch them. They were nabbed after an exchange of fire.

Also Read | Mata Kheer Bhawani Yatra To Start on May 26; Jammu Police Commissioner Reviews Preparedness.

According to Delhi Police, the arrested persons Rajat and Habib were involved in the Surendra Matiala murder case. They are affiliated with the Kapil Sangwan Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Police seized two pistols and six live bullets from their possession. (ANI)

Also Read | 'No Privilege Over Documents on Remission of Convicts in Bilkis Bano Case', Gujarat Government, Centre Tells Supreme Court.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)