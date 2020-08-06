New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Two men were arrested on Thursday by Customs (Preventive) officials at the Delhi international airport for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country gold valuing around Rs 26 lakh.

The accused were intercepted after their arrival from Riyadh, officials said.

Also Read | Assam Government Allows Bars With Licenses to Serve Liquor: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 6, 2020.

"In an early morning operation, Customs (Preventive) arrested two passengers for allegedly trying to smuggle in 466 grams of gold, valued at Rs 26 lakh, from Riyadh," an official said.

The duo are from Rajasthan, he added.

Also Read | Beirut Blast: No Indian Among Dead, Awaiting Lebanon's Damage Assessment Report to Decide Aid, Says MEA.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)