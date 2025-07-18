Imphal, Jul 18 (PTI) Security forces arrested two militants belonging to proscribed outfits in Manipur for their alleged involvement in extortion activities, police said on Friday.

One cadre of the banned Prepak was apprehended from Thinungei Mamang Paton area in Bishnupur district on Wednesday, a senior officer said.

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, July 18, 2025: Hitachi Energy India, NTPC, HCL Technologies Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Friday.

"He had undergone a 30-day basic military training at Kakching Khunou and was also involved in extortion from schools, pharmacies, government offices, doctors and engineers in Bishnupur district and Imphal areas," the police said.

One member of the outlawed National Revolutionary Front of Manipur was arrested from Koirengei Awang Potshangbam Road in Imphal East district on Wednesday, the officer said.

Also Read | Patna Voter List Controversy: Election Commission, District Administration Reject Claims in Viral Clip Shared by YouTuber Ajit Anjum, Calls It 'False and Misleading' Amid Bihar's Voter Roll Exercise Row.

He was accused of being involved in abduction, demanding ransom to raise funds for his outfit and also supplying arms and ammunition, the police said.

He also "played an instrumental role in the movement of militants" in the valley, the officer added.

Notably, security forces have been conducting search operations across the state since ethnic violence erupted two years ago.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had on February 13 imposed the President's rule in Manipur after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned in the wake of the ethnic violence.

The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)