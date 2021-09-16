Ballia (UP), Sep 16 (PTI) Two boys, aged 12 and 14, drowned while taking a bath in a pond here, police said on Thursday.

Tejas Kumar and Vishal Chauhan had gone to bathe in the pond in Chetan Kishore village under the Sikandarpur police station limits on Wednesday evening, they said.

Also Read | Whatever Her Intentions Were, It Was Wrong. I Will Issue an Order to Take Action Against … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

Their bodies were recovered on Thursday morning and handed over to their families after completion of necessary formalities, the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)