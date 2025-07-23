Sonbhadra (UP), Jul 23 (PTI) Two minor girls drowned while bathing in a pond here on Wednesday, police said.

The incident happened in Bharkhari village under Jugail police station limits in Sonbhadra district, they said.

Also Read | Indian Economy Largely Resilient Despite Global Uncertainties Around Tariffs, Says RBI.

The victims were identified as Rinku (12), daughter of Lahurman, and Amrawati (13), daughter of Dharmu, both residents of Bharkhari Chakdahiya.

According to Jugail Station House Officer Nagesh Singh, the girls were returning home from school when they stopped to bathe in the pond. They drowned after venturing into deep water.

Also Read | ‘I Am Leaving This World Today’: Days After Husband’s Death, Woman Dies by Suicide Along With 2-Year-Old Daughter in Damoh; Shares Facebook Post Before Taking Extreme Step.

After being alerted by village head Ram Avatar, a police team reached the spot and sent the bodies to the district hospital for post-mortem, the SHO added.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)