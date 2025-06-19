Bhadrak, Jun 19 (PTI) Two minor sisters drowned in a pond in Odisha's Bhadrak district on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place at Kishmat Krishnapur village near Basudevpur.

The deceased were identified as Chandini Mandal (6) and Nandini Mandal (5), residents of Karanpalli village, they said.

The duo slipped into a pond while playing, and were later taken to Basudevpur Community Health Centre where doctors declared them dead, a police officer said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, he added.

