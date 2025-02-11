New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): Two minors were detained by the Delhi Police for allegedly killing a minor boy, who used to bully them, officials said.

The incident happened on February 9. The police received information at around 9: 45 pm, of a an injured person lying on Street number 7 in Gautampuri was received at the Seelampur police station.

A team of police reached the spot immediately where they found the victim boy lying in a pool of blood with stab marks and various other injuries.

The crime and FSL teams were called by the police to examine the crime scene whereas the boy's body was sent to the GTB hospital.

A case under section 103/3(5) BNS was registered at the Seelampur police station and the initial investigation went underway.

A team was formed which made extensive efforts to find out the culprits of the case. The team gathered the CCTV footage of the incident and found intelligence to solve the case. The police also deployed sources after which they managed to identify and detain two minors aged 15-16.

A knife which was used as a weapon to kill the boy was recovered from their possession.

During the interrogation both the minors revealed that the deceased and them belonged to the same locality. The deceased boy was known to them and frequently bullied both the accused.

According to the accused, the deceased boy asked the detained CCLs to pay money to him, which they weren't able to pay. As a matter of fact, they assaulted him.

The police are yet to find the third counterpart of the two detained minors and efforts to nab him are underway. (ANI)

