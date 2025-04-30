Patna, Apr 30 (PTI) Two miscreants were arrested by police after an exchange of fire in Pandarak locality on the outskirts of Patna, officials said on Wednesday.

Arms and ammunition, including two rifles, a country-made pistol and 53 cartridges were recovered from their possession, they said.

“Acting on a tip-off that some criminals were hiding in the area, the district police along with the personnel of the Special Task Force (STF) reached the spot. After noticing the officers, criminals started firing at them... police also retaliated and resorted to controlled firing, and managed to arrest the duo. However, their other associates fled,” Rakesh Kumar, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Barh, said.

A manhunt has been launched to nab the other miscreants, he added.

