New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two more absconders in Maharashtra's Dinesh Pusu Gawade murder case. The wanted accused, both members of the banned CPI (Maoist) terrorist organisation, have been identified as Raghu alias Pratap alias Irpa alias Muddella alias Sailu of district Nizamabad, Telangana, and Shankar Mahaka of district Gadchiroli, Maharashtra. Dinesh Pusu Gawade was abducted and brutally murdered by CPI (Maoist) members in November 2023 in Gadchiroli on suspicion of being a police informer and a member of the RSS. The crime was committed in furtherance of the organisation's conspiracy to spread terror among local villagers and to threaten them against sharing any information regarding Naxal activities and movements with the security forces. NIA, which took over the investigation from Gadchiroli Police in October 2024, had earlier chargesheeted four other accused, Doba Wadde, Ravi Pallo, Sattu Mahaka, and Komati Mahaka, in the case. Investigation in the case RC-03/2024/NIA/MUM is continuing, and NIA is working to unearth the entire conspiracy behind the dastardly killing and to arrest the remaining absconders.

In another development, the Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court at Patiala House on Friday further extended the custody of Dr. Bilal Nasir Malla for seven days in connection with the Delhi Blast Case. On the other hand, the court remanded the accused, Shoyeb, to five days' judicial custody. Both Accused were produced after expiry of their NIA custody.

Principal District and Session Judge (Special NIA Judge) extended the custody of Bilal Nasir Malla till December 26. Accused Shoyeb has been remanded in judicial custody till December 24. The hearing was conducted in a closed courtroom.

On Monday, the special NIA judge remanded both accused to NIA custody for 4 days. During the hearing, the special NIA judge allowed an NIA application seeking permission to collect handwriting samples from Bilal Nasir Malla. Thereafter, the handwriting samples were obtained before a magistrate.

The next day, his voice samples were also obtained with the court's permission. A total of 15 people were killed and over two dozen others injured in the Delhi blast that occurred around 7 pm on November 10 in a moving Hyundai i20 car driven by one alleged suicide bomber, Umar Un Nabi.

NIA has forensically established the identity of the deceased driver of the vehicle-borne IED as Umar Un Nabi, a resident of Pulwama district and Assistant Professor in the General Medicine Department at Al Falah University at Faridabad.

The anti-terror agency has also seized another vehicle belonging to Nabi. The car is being examined for evidence in the case, in which NIA has so far questioned 73 witnesses, including those injured in the blast that rocked the national capital. (ANI)

