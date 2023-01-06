New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) The seventh accused in the Kanjhawala accident in which a 20-year-old woman was dragged by a car surrendered before police on Friday evening, a senior officer said.

Police on Friday arrested another man, Ashutosh, under suspicion of shielding the accused.

Also Read | Climate Change: Two Out of Three Glaciers Could Be Lost by 2100, Says Study.

According to the police, Ankush Khanna, who is a brother of Amit, one of the other six accused in the case, surrendered on Friday at Sultanpuri Police Station.

Police had earlier arrested Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26), and Manoj Mittal in the case.

Also Read | Rajasthan: Work From Home During Menstruation Recommended for Women, Good Touch-Bad Touch Workshops To Be Held at Schools.

After going through CCTV footage and call detail records, police zeroed in on two more suspects -- Ashutosh and Ankush Khanna -- and said they were involved in shielding the accused.

A 20-year-old woman was killed in the early hours of New Year after her scooter was hit by the car which dragged her for 12 kilometres from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)