Firozabad, Jan 30 (PTI) Two Muslim women performed 'aarti' of BJP president J P Nadda here as he undertook a door-to-door campaign for the party on Sunday in Firozabad.

Firozabad goes to polls in the third phase on February 20.

People from the transgender community also welcomed Nadda, showering flower petals on him from rooftops along his route for the door-to-door campaign.

"As Nadda ji moved from house to house, people of the transgender community showered petals on him while two Muslim women performed his 'aarti',” BJP's city unit president Rakesh Shankhwar told PTI.

While interacting with people, Nadda said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the first PM who has established direct communication with the people of the country and his ability to strike a rapport with the masses is discussed the world over.

In his “Mann ki Baat” radio programme, the Prime Minister always talks about the poor and helpless, including the women and the people from the scheduled castes and tribes and strives to ameliorate their condition.

Nadda was in Firozabad, campaigning for the BJP's Shikohabad candidate Om Prakash Verma, who switched over to the party from the Samajwadi Party after the denial of the ticket by his erstwhile party.

Firozabad district has a total of four assembly segments – Firozabad, Shikohabad, Jasrana and Tundla. Together with one more assembly segment Sirsaganj from an adjoining district, Firozabad district turns into a Lok Sabha constituency.

Out of the five assembly segments of the Firozabad Lok Sabha constituency, two BJP candidates are SP rebels -- Om Prakash Verma from Shikohabad and Hari Om Yadav, from Sirsaganj, its sitting MLA and a relative of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Three others in the fray from assembly seats in Firozabad Lok Sabha constituency include two sitting BJP MLAs -- Manish Asija from the Firozabad assembly seat and Prempal Singh Dhangar from Tundla.

From the fifth seat Jasrana, the BJP candidate is the party's district president Manvendra Singh Lodhi.

Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Jain too accompanied Nadda during his door-to-door campaign in the Sikohabad assembly segment.

Before beginning the door-to-door campaign, Nadda paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

