Guwahati, Jul 5 (PTI) Two persons were arrested with 12.59 gm of heroin in Nagaon district of Assam, police said on Tuesday.

A man was arrested from Chokitup Fasiroad in the first raid, they said.

He was nabbed while trafficking the drugs. Sixteen plastic vials containing 1.8 gm heroin and 20 empty plastic vials were seized from him, they added.

In the second incident, a team of the Batadrava police station conducted a raid, acting on a tip-off, and apprehended another man, police said.

A soapbox containing 10.79 gm heroin was seized from him, they said.

