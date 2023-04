Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 29 (ANI): Two Naxals, including a cadre carrying a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh, surrendered before police in insurgency-hit Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, said police.

The surrendered cadres were associated with the outlawed organization for nearly 5 to 6 years and were allegedly indulged in several incidents, said police.

Also Read | Char Dham Yatra 2023: Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar Issues Advisory for Pilgrims in View of Rain, Snowfall Alert.

Earlier also on April 25 a Naxal carrying a cash bounty of Rs 1 lakh surrendered before police in Sukma, the district worst hit by insurgency, in Chhattisgarh.

(ANI)

Also Read | Operation Kaveri: 365 Indians Evacuated From Strife-Torn Sudan Arrive in New Delhi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)