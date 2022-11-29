Itanagar, Nov 29 (PTI) Alliance Air on Tuesday expanded its wings in the northeast with the introduction of flight services on two new routes --- Dibrugarh-Itanagar-Ziro route and Dibrugarh-Itanagar-Pasighat.

Launching the service virtually, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia said Arunachal Pradesh is set to become a land of opportunities.

A Dornier 228 aircraft, manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), took off from Dibrugarh at 10.20 am and landed at the newly constructed Hollongi airport in Itanagar at 11.10 am.

The aircraft then left from Itanagar at 11.30 am to reach Ziro at 12.05 pm, an Alliance Air official said.

The second service covering Dibrugarh, Itanagar and Pasighat is set to commence on Wednesday, the official said.

Both the services will be available twice every week, she said.

"We have strong network in northeast. Our services are rapidly expanding in the region," she added.

The Donyi Polo airport at Hollongi, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the month, has boosted connectivity in the region, said Chief Minister Pema Khandu in a statement.

Scindia, taking to Twitter, said, "With the launch of a Greenfield airport by @narendramodi Ji, start of new flights for Mumbai & Kolkata yesterday, & inauguration of new flights for different #northeast regions today- @PemaKhanduBJP Ji's #ArunachalPradesh is set to become the land of opportunities!"

Alliance Air CEO Vineet Sood stated that enhanced connectivity in the northeast will help bolster tourism and trade in the region and contribute to the economic development of the states.

"Alliance Air is humbled to be the first airline to embark upon the journey of operating the Made-in-India aircrafts and contributing towards PM's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative," he added.

