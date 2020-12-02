Fatehpur (UP), Dec 2 (PTI) Two people died and a man was injured on Wednesday when a van rammed into a stationary tractor-trolley on the Banda-Bahraich national highway here, police said.

The accident took place near Chauferva village, they said.

Also Read | Cyclone Burevi: PM Narendra Modi Speaks to CMs of Kerala And Tamil Nadu, Assures all Possible Support From Centre.

The deceased were identified as van driver Kamta Shukla (35) and tractor driver Amarjeet (25), who was sleeping under the trolley, the police said.

Another person travelling in the van was injured and admitted to a hospital, they added.

Also Read | CM Yogi Adityanath Promises World-Class Film City in Uttar Pradesh, Opens Doors for Investment.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)