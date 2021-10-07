Thane (Maharashtra) [India], October 7 (ANI): Two persons were rescued from Debris after the Ambernath wall collapse incident, as per Thane Municipal Corporation.

The injured person has also been sent to a hospital.

One person died and the other got seriously injured after a wall collapsed in the Ambernath area of Thane in Maharashtra on Wednesday. (ANI)

