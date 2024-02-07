Chatra (Jharkhand), Feb 7 (PTI) Two security personnel were killed following a gunfight between Naxalites and police in Jharkhand's Chatra district on Wednesday, an official said.

The incident took place at Bairio forest between Sadar and Basisthnagar Jori police station areas, around 200km from Jharkhand capital Ranchi, the official added.

A police officer said, "Two security personnel have been killed in the incident. More details are awaited."

