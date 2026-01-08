New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and urged the Centre to grant statutory status to Amaravati as the capital of Andhra Pradesh by introducing a Bill in Parliament, terming it vital for the state's long-term development and stability.

The meeting took place on Wednesday, after the Chief Minister's visit to the Polavaram project. During the discussions, both leaders reviewed key development and welfare initiatives related to Andhra Pradesh.

Emphasising the need for policy certainty, the Chief Minister said formal legislative recognition of Amaravati would accelerate development and fulfil the aspirations of the people of Andhra Pradesh, while also strengthening investor confidence.

The Chief Minister also discussed the financial provisions of the recently introduced VB-G-RAM-G scheme. He pointed out that the revised Centre-State funding ratio of 60:40 was placing an additional financial burden on Andhra Pradesh and could adversely affect implementation.

Seeking relief, the Chief Minister requested alternative financial support and flexibility, keeping in view the state's current fiscal situation. He acknowledged the Centre's support in helping Andhra Pradesh recover from financial stress and appealed for continued cooperation.

The meeting also covered discussions on ongoing development projects, welfare schemes, and recent developments in the state.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to inaugurate the National IED Data Management System (NIDMS) later this week, marking a significant step towards strengthening India's counter-IED and internal security architecture.

Developed by the National Security Guard's (NSG), NIDMS is a secure, national-level digital platform aimed at enabling the systematic collection, collation and dissemination of data related to Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

Officials said the platform will play a crucial role in "supporting post-blast investigations and enhancing coordination among various security and law enforcement agencies across the country."

"The system has been designed to serve as a common repository of IED-related information, allowing State Police forces, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and other central agencies to access, analyse and share critical data in real time," the officials said.

This unified, data-driven approach is expected to help investigators identify patterns, track trends, and draw actionable insights from past incidents, thereby improving preparedness and response to IED threats. (ANI)

