Koraput, Feb 4 (PTI) Two minor sisters were charred to death in a paddy stubble fire at Lakrish village in Odisha's Rayagada district on Thursday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Kumari Majhi (5) and Bidya Majhi (3), the police said.

As per the preliminary inquiry report, the police said the incident occurred around 4 pm when the two sisters were playing near the paddy stubble.

"Suddenly the fire increased and engulfed the two sisters. However, investigation is on to find out whether any foul play was there," they said.

The police have seized the bodies and sent them for post-mortem. However, the exact cause of the fire has not been ascertained, police said.

