Chandigarh, Aug 22 (PTI) Two suspects were shot dead by BSF troops along the India-Pakistan border at Dal border outpost in Punjab's Tarn Taran district in the wee hours of Saturday, a BSF official said.

After noticing suspicious movement at BOP Dal near the Indo-Pak border, the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel opened fire at around 4:45 am, he said.

Two bodies have been recovered, the official said, adding the search operation is going on.

The identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained, he added.

