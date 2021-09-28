Hyderabad, Sep 28 (PTI) At least two persons lost their lives in rain-related incidents over the past 24 hours in Telangana, even as the IMD warned that heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts on Tuesday.

The IMD also warned that thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places in one or two districts of the state till 0830 hours of September 29.

A 27-year-old man was swept away on Monday night while crossing a overflowing stream on his motorcycle in Vikarabad district and his body was recovered on Tuesday, a police official said.

In another incident reported from Kamareddy district, a 55-year-old man was washed away after his vehicle skidded and he fell into a lake while crossing it and his body was traced later, another police official said.

According to the IMD, Southwest Monsoon has been vigorous over Telangana.

It said extremely heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Nizamabad district.

Jakranpalle in Nizamabad district recorded highest rainfall of 23 cm followed by Navipet and Dhar Palle, both in the same district, with 21 cm rainfall from 0830 hours of Monday to 0830 hours of Tuesday, it said.

It further said very heavy rainfall occurred at many places in Nizamabad, isolated places in Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Kamareddy, Nirmal, Bhupalpally, Jagtial and Peddapalle and heavy rainfall at few places in Mulugu, Kothagudem, Khammam, Warangal Rural, Medak,Adilabad, Rangareddy, Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Siddipet, Sangareddy districts.

Following the rains, waterbodies were overflowing in some districts and some localities in low-lying areas got inundated here and in few districts.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) in a release said the Depression over Telangana and adjoining areas of Marathwada and Vidarbha moved west-northwestwards and weakened into a well marked low pressure area over western parts of Vidarbha and neighbourhood.

It is likely to move northwest wards and weaken further during next 24 hours, it said.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation's Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management director Vishwajit Kampati tweeted : "The Cyclone Gulab induced Cloud system has changed direction overnight and is seen to be moving out of Telangana into Maharashtra & Gujarat states. Very light sporadic showers, if at all & mostly clear skies may be expected in the city."

The Cyberabad Police advised citizens going to International Airport here besides to Kurnool, Bengaluru to use the Outer Ring Road (ORR) as Appa Cheruvu (lake) was overflowing on the National Highway-44 towards Shamshabad near Gaganpahad.

In view of heavy inflow into Musi river here, traffic was diverted at Moosarambagh bridge and few residents staying on Musi river's bank were evacuated to safer places as a precautionary measure.

Authorities had opened gates of Osmansagar and Himayatsagar reservoirs and water was being discharged into Musi river.

