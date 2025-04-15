Thrissur (Kerala), Apr 15 (PTI) Two tribal persons who had gone to collect forest produce were found killed in a wild elephant attack in the Athirappilly forests of this district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident suspected to have happened by 7.30 pm on Monday and the bodies of the deceased were send to a nearby state-run hospital on Tuesday morning, they said.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana News Update: Over 8 Lakh Women Beneficiaries in Maharashtra To Receive Only INR 500 Instead of INR 1,500; Here's Why.

The deceased, Ambika and Satheesh, were hailing from a tribal settlement in Vazhachal near here.

"They belonged to two tribal families staying in tents erected atop a rock to collect forest produce. It is suspected that a herd of wild elephants attacked the group in the night," a police officer said.

Also Read | Google Layoffs Coming to India: Tech Giant To Lay Off Advertising, Marketing and Sales Team From Bengaluru and Hyderabad Offices as Part of Global Restructuring, Say Reports.

A search is on to verify if more persons were trapped inside the forest after running scattered seeing the wild jumbos in the night, police sources said.

With this incident, the number of persons died in the wild elephant attacks in the state in the last two days has become three.

A 20-year-old tribal man was killed in a wild elephant attack in Malakkappara in this district on Sunday night.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)