Google Layoffs Coming to India: Tech Giant To Lay Off Advertising, Marketing and Sales Team From Bengaluru and Hyderabad Offices as Part of Global Restructuring, Say Reports

Google is reportedly planning layoffs in India which will affect advertising, marketing, and sales teams. The upcoming round of Google layoffs may be implemented in Bengaluru and Hyderabad offices as part of a global restructuring effort.

Technology Kalpeshkumar Patelia| Apr 15, 2025 11:13 AM IST
Google Layoffs Representational Image

San Francisco, April 15: Google layoffs may hit Indian workforce soon as the tech giant may rejig some roles in the Bengaluru and Hyderabad offices. Google recently laid off several employees from its Chrome, Android and Pixel divisions to help the company operate more efficiently. The Google layoffs round will help the company to move some of its employees to the projects that generate more revenues instead of letting them go, as per a report.

However, according to reports, Google will soon announce the job cuts that may affect the several divisions of its Indian workforce. The upcoming Google layoffs round may hit the sales, marketing and advertising teams, mostly in hte Bengaluru and Hyderabad offices. Google may cut these jobs as a part of its global workforce restructuring efforts. Tech Layoffs 2025: Over 23,000 Employees Lose Jobs As Google, Microsoft, Meta, HP and Others Slash Workforce Amid Restructuring and Cost-Cutting Moves.

Google layoffs may hit several employees but it is not yet know how many or how much percentage of the workforce. Still, the numbers could be in hundreds as recently tech giant laid off similar numbers in its Device and Platform divisions that looked after Chrome browser, Pixel phones, and Android software.

Google is cutting these jobs to save costs and streamline its operations, said reports. This layoffs move by the search engine giant is also leading to voluntary exit. The company said that the workforce reduction would help it operate more efficiently. The global restructuring will be implemented in India likely in the form of layoffs. Dr Reddy’s Denies Report of Workforce Cuts and Layoffs, Terms Rumours ‘Factually Incorrect’.

After, the previous round of Google layoffs that affected the Platforms and Devices divisions, the company spokesperson said that the move was aimed to help the company become more "nimble" and "operate efficiently". The reports do not mention when Google India layoffs will be announced; however it may be sooner than expected. On the other hand, Microsoft also announced its next layoffs round which will reportedly be implemented in May 2025. So far, over 23,000 tech employees have lost their jobs from 93 companies.

