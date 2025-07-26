Chandigarh, Jul 26 (PTI) Two village panchayats in Punjab's Faridkot district have passed a resolution against same-village marriages.

Villages Sirsari and Anokhpura in Kotkapura area of Faridkot have jointly passed the resolution, opposing the same-village marriages stating that such weddings sometimes lead to violent disputes, besides affecting social harmony.

The resolution further stated that if the same village marriage takes place, then the entire gram panchayat and residents will boycott them.

The gram panchayats also demanded from the state government that a ban should be imposed on marriages between a man and a woman hailing from the same village.

The panchayats also sought from the state government to discuss this matter in the Punjab Assembly on priority basis, read the resolution.

The resolution was issued by Sirsari gram panchayat Sarpanch Gian Kaur and Anokhpura village Sarpanch Baljit Singh.

The resolution further stated that no person will be able to stay in the village without an Aadhaar card or a voter card.

Recently, a nagar panchayat in Bathinda district had reportedly decided to oppose the same-village marriages, stating that the couple would not be allowed to stay there.

