Dantewada, Feb 10 (PTI) Thirteen Naxals, three of them carrying cash rewards on their heads, surrendered before the police in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, an official said.

Two women Naxals were among those who surrendered before the police, he said. Dantewada District Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava said a campaign launched by the police to encourage rebels to lay down arms has evoked an impressive response, leading to a rise in surrenders by ultras.

Among the 13 Naxals, Jan Militia commander Lakhama Midiyami (35), Dhankaranya Tribal Farmers Labour Organisation president Bhima alias Kamalu Karma (40) and Local Guerrilla Squad (LGS) member Joga Midiyami (28) were carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh each, he said. The SP said the Naxals decided to join the mainstream of the society after being influenced by the 'Lone Varratu' (return home) campaign.

They were disillusioned by the hollow ideology of Maoists, Pallava said.

The surrendered Naxals were involved in various crimes including murder, attempt to murder and causing damage to roads, the IPS officer said. The police handed over Rs 10,000 each to the surrendered ultras as part of a government policy.

Under the 'Lone Varratu' campaign, banners and posters are put up in native villages of Naxals asking them to shun violence and return to the mainstream. During the last eight months, 310 Naxals, 77 of them carrying rewards, have surrendered in Dantewada district, he said.

