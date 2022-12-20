Chandigarh, Dec 20 (PTI) Two workers died in a boiler blast in a steel factory in Ludhiana district's Doraha city, police said on Tuesday.

The injured workers were rushed to a hospital where they succumbed, said police.

Four other workers also sustained injuries in the blast that took place in the factor on Rampur road.

An investigation into the reasons for the blast is underway, police said.

