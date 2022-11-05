Pune (Karnataka) [India], November 5 (ANI): Two workers died of suffocation after they fell into a sewage treatment chamber on the premises of a manufacturing firm in the Ranjangaon industrial area in the Pune district of Maharashtra, a police official said on Saturday.

The official said that the deceased were employees of a housekeeping firm.

"While trying to insert a suction hose pipe into the chamber, one of them slipped into the 10- to 15-feet deep chamber and in a bid to save him the second worker also lost control and fell into the chamber," a police officer said.

Police are in the process of registering an FIR and investigating the incident further. (ANI)

