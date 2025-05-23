Dubai [UAE], May 23 (ANI): Sasmit Patra, BJD MP and part of the all-party delegation to the UAE, on Friday, emphasised the longstanding relationship with the Gulf country and said that this visit will only strengthen the resolve to work together to crush terrorism significantly.

Speaking to ANI, Sasmit Patra said, "UAE and India have a common ethos of peace, brotherhood and nonviolence. Apart from that, we have excellent bilateral relations between India and the UAE, not only in trade and commerce, but also in that about 4.3 million Indians are presently in the UAE. That accounts for almost 40 per cent of the total population, which is the largest expat population."

"That only shows that India and UAE are committed to a strong relationship, a longstanding relationship, and this visit is only going to strengthen our resolve more to work together to ensure that this terrorism and this vice of terrorism is crushed and crushed significantly and decisively," he further added.

MP Patra further expressed satisfaction over the successful meetings held in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, highlighting India's stance against terrorism. Dr Patra stated that the message of strength and resoluteness in exposing Pakistan's terrorist activities was effectively communicated to the UAE authorities.

"We found extremely positive, encouraging and extremely optimistic statements and feedback from the UAE authorities, UAE leadership...UAE, after the Phalgam terrorist attack, immediately issued a statement condemning it in the strongest of measures and rest assured that UAE and India are close, we stand together." MP Patra added.

MP Patra informed that the delegation will now proceed to West Africa.

MP Patra, who is part of the Group 4 delegation, led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, highlighted how the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) condemned the attack in its April 25 resolution despite Pakistan's attempts to obstruct.

While addressing a press conference on Friday, Patra said, "We shared the incriminating evidence that clearly shows the connection between Pakistan and the terrorists. Since Lashkar-e-Taiba has come under the radar of the UNSC, they formed a proxy with the name of The Resistance Front (TRF). TRF took responsibility for the Pahalgam attack. When countries like the UAE took a stand and condemned this attack and supported India, that is when the world changed its stand."

Stressing the significance of Operation Sindoor as a targeted response, Patra praised the UAE for standing firmly with India. He also said that India and the UAE share a common ethos and that an attack on India means an attack on the UAE.

He added, "Pakistan tried to cover up the act. UNSC brought out a resolution on April 25 condemning this attack. Pakistan tried all that it could to avoid the name of TRF from being written on the draft of that resolution. Why so? When Operation Sindoor was launched, all we did was target nine terror camps and their headquarters, three out of which were already mentioned as terror sites by the UNSC monitoring committee. Is it hidden from the world that a wanted terrorist was seen at the funeral of the terrorists killed in our operation? Is it hidden that the coffins of those terrorists were wrapped in the national flag and that top military brass is in attendance? What was the need for Pakistan to come after our civilians and air bases? Pahalgam was the first attack. Operation Sindoor was a response to that. India and the UAE share a common ethos. An attack on India means an attack on UAE."

The all-party delegation seeks to project India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all its forms. The team is working to convey India's clear message of zero tolerance for terrorism to the world. (ANI)

