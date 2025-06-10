Hyderabad, Jun 10 ( PTI) UAE-based companies Shaiva Group and Taranis Capital have committed to invest Rs 2,125 crore in Telangana, the state government said on Tuesday.

State Minister for IT and Industries D Sridhar Babu said the two firms signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with five Telangana based companies.

The two companies would invest Rs 1,360 crore in Revelations Biotech, Rs 340 crore in Manakin Bio, Rs 80 crore in Svobodha Infinity Investment Advisors, Rs 90 crore in Exigent Drilling Technology Pvt. Ltd., Rs 255 crore in Yentra Tech Controls, an official release said.

This partnership is set to generate employment opportunities for 5,020 youth in the state.

"In the last 18 months alone, we have filled over 60,000 government jobs and attracted investments exceeding Rs 3 lakh crore. This has led to the creation of over one lakh private sector jobs for the youth. Today marks another giant step forward on this journey," an official release quoted Sridhar Babu saying.

Over the next three years, the two firms have expressed interest in investing an additional Rs 24,000 crore in key sectors such as biotech, AI, data centers, defense, energy, fintech, and public infrastructure, he added.

