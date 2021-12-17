Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 17 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday informed that UAE Minister of Foreign Trade Dr Thani Ahmed Al Zeyoudi has assured to open a food park in Kerala.

Vijayan, said, "The UAE government plans to open three food parks in India. We requested that one of them should be in Kerala. Dr Thani Ahmed agreed and said he would discuss the details with the technical team."

Kerala CM and the UAE minister also discussed the construction of a housing complex with the help of Red Crescent, Dubai. He said action would be taken to complete the project with the Red Cross.

UAE Minister has invited Chief minister to attend the ongoing Dubai Expo. The chief minister agreed to attend the Expo in February 2022.

UAE Ambassador to India Dr Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al Banna and Lulu Group Chairman Dr MA Yousafzai were also present at the meeting. The UAE Minister and Ambassador were in Thiruvananthapuram to attend the inauguration of Lulu Group's Mall. (ANI)

