Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 12 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut hit out at the Maharashtra Government over the demolition of UBT Sena Shakha in Mumbra and said that when dishonest traitors get power, they become Ravana.

"The manner in which the bulldozer was run on the branch of Mumbra, it looks like the government is in a hurry to sll the land. But thousands of Shiv Sainiks had reached Mumbra on Saturday, Uddhav Thackeray himself had reached there and was leading the branch yesterday but Maharashtra Police tried to stop Uddhav Thackeray," He added.

"The way in which the bulldozer was run over in Mumbra, will we keep watching? When the bulldozer was being run over our Shakha, were the police sleeping? When Uddhav Thackeray announced that he would go there, the police became active and said they would stop him. We are also Shiv Sena. We have the DNA of Bala Saheb Thackeray; we are not bogus" Raut said

Earlier, fresh tensions simmered between the Shiv Sena and the Uddhav Sena after the Shinde faction allegedly bulldozed a 25-year-old Shakha of the UBT Sena in Mumbra.

This move was strongly opposed by Uddhav Thackeray as he led his group towards Mumbra to make a statement of intent on Saturday.

"Those who are high on power bulldozed the shakha. I have come here to show you the bulldozer. Our posters were torn. We will tear your arrogance into pieces in the polls," Uddhav said while addressing the party workers in Mumbra" Uddhav said as he addressed party cadre.

A short while later, while addressing a function on his home turf Thane, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde targeted his former boss who had to return from Mumbra.

"Some people came to Mumbra today...but they had to take a U-turn return..." , Shinde said while addressing a gathering in Thane.

Since the split of the Shiv Sena and the merger of Shinde faction with BJP, there has been a continuous war of words between the two parties. (ANI)

