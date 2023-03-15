Savina (Udaipur) [India], March 15 (ANI): A woman was found dead at a rented house in the Savina police station area while her husband was found lying unconscious near her, informed police officers on Wednesday.

SHO Yogendra Vyas said there were external injury marks on the head of the deceased.

"A woman was found dead at a rented house in the Savina police station area while her husband lay unconscious near her. There were injury marks on the head of the deceased," said SHO Vyas.

He added that the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) surveyed the scene and a case was registered.

"An FSL team conducted an investigation at the scene. Prima facie, it seems that the body lay there for 24 hours. A case was registered," said Vyas.

An investigation is underway. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

