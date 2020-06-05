India News | Uddhav Thackeray Takes Stock of Damage Caused by Cyclone Nisarga, Asks Officials to File Report in 2 Days

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray took stock of the damages caused by Cyclone Nisarga through video conferencing on Thursday.

He also asked officials to file a report of the damage caused by Cyclone Nisarga within two days, in order to assure that speedy help is provided to the farmers and villagers.

Apart from Uddhav Thackeray, Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister Aditya Thackeray, Urban Development Minister, and Thane Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde, Transport Minister Anil Parab, and Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta were also present in the video conferencing meeting.

Noting that six persons have lost their lives due to the natural disaster, Thackeray directed officials to provide aid of Rs 4 lakh to the family of the deceased.

He also ordered officials to ensure early resumption of electricity services in the Raigad district, where the uprooting of poles has led to a disruption in the power supply. (ANI)

