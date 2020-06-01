Nisarga Cyclone: How the Cyclone Got its Name and What it Means

Cyclone (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Mumbai, June 1: Nisarga Cyclone, which has turned into a depression in the Arabian Sea, will hit Maharashtra and Gujarat on June 3. On Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its weather bulletin said that a low-pressure area has intensified into a depression on Monday morning and it is set to intensify into a Cyclonic Storm and cross North Maharashtra and South Gujarat coast during the evening/night of June 3. Once this system intensifies into Cyclone Nisarga, it will be the second cyclone over North Indian Ocean this season this year, the first being Cyclone Amphan. Under the influence of the low-pressure system, the IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy over Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Gujarat, Goa till Thursday. Why Amphan, Nisarga or Arnab? Know The Criteria for Selection of Names of Tropical Cyclones from Character Limits to Pronunciation.

The Nisarga cyclone, which is the first name in the new list of cyclones, was formed over the north Indian ocean region. The cyclone has got its name ‘Nisarga’ from Bangladesh, which means ‘The Nature’. In April this year, the IMD recently released a new list of names of tropical cyclones that would be formed over the north Indian Ocean, including the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea. Amphan was name that was left from the previous list that was issued in 2004. After Nisarga cyclone, Gati (India), Nivar (Iran), Burevi (Maldives) and Tauktae (Myanmar) are expected to follow. Check Full List of 169 New Names of Cyclones.

The new list of cyclone names released by the IMD has names 169 names given by 13 member countries. The 13 member nations include Bangladesh, India, Iran, Maldives, Myanmar, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, the UAE and Yemen.