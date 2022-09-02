Thane, Sep 2 (PTI) The Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena and Sambhaji Brigade on Friday announced that they will come out with a common minimum programme (CMP) in the coming days and undertake political and other activities.

Addressing a joint press conference here, the Maratha outfit's state vice president Suhas Rane and the Sena spokesman Chintamani Kharkhanis said both the parties have laid their differences to rest and have come together for the benefit of the state.

The future action plans will be discussed in meetings with Thackeray and the outfit's president Manoj Akhre, they said.

"We will constitute district committees and hold Shiv Samvad rallies across the state," they said.

Rane further said that the brigade believes and supports the Hindutva promoted by Prabhodhankar Thackeray and hence, has joined hands with the Shiv Sena.

"We are not keen on seat sharing in the coming elections, but want to do some constructive work in the state along with the Shiv Sena," he said.

The Shiv Sena's Thane district president Kedar Dighe said the party always believes in constructive politics.

